First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 286,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 260,694 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,777 shares of company stock worth $4,229,589 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,357. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

