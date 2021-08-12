First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,751,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. 25,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

