First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.50 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $211.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.