FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $38.12. 42,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,076. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 999,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.