Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FGSGF. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.95 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FGSGF remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37. Flat Glass Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

