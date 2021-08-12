Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

