Flora Growth (FLGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

FLGC opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Separately, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

