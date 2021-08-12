FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.44 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. restated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.97. 1,020,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.