Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 896,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

