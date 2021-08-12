Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $307.26

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $307.26 and last traded at $306.75, with a volume of 5358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $298.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

