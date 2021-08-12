Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 5,382,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,752. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

