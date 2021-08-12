Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.
NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
