Franklin Street Properties Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,688,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

