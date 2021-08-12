freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of freenet stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting €20.54 ($24.16). 477,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.78. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

