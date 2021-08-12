fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 361,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,551,119. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

