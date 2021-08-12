Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.47. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.500-$12.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.80.

FLGT stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.10. 634,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,872. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

