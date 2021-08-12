Function X (FX) Tops One Day Volume of $22.76 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.54 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,446,500 coins and its circulating supply is 207,468,095 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

