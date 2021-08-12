Function X (FX) Tops One Day Volume of $22.76 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $95.54 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.67 or 0.99894869 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031311 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006597 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00069911 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014556 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
