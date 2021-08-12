Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $944.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,382,354 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,053. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $10,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

