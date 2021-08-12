Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $910.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,354 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,053 in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

