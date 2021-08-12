FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$466.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.83 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.