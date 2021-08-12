FY2021 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Lifted by Analyst

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

NYSE:ITT opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. ITT has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.