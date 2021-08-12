FY2021 EPS Estimates for Myomo, Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Myomo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.16). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,294. Myomo has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth $2,284,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Myomo by 41.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

