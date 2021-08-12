FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARA. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $656.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.