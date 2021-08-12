Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Announces Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 22,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,002. The company has a current ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

