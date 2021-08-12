Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,576. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29.

GRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

