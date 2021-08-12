GAMEE Price Down 12.2% This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $464,427.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00140687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,914.01 or 0.99652750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00856839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,213,569 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

