GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GME opened at $158.78 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.43 and a beta of -2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

