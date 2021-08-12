Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.21 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $582,242.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00875408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00110271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00156000 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

