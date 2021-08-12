General Electric’s (GE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

GE traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. 763,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

