General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 2,036,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,922. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

