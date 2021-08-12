General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

