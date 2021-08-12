General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,713,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.19. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

