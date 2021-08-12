GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 115,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GH Research stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

