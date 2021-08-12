Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

GIL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,151,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

