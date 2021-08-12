Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,547. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $101.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.40.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

