Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

LAND traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $682.26 million, a PE ratio of -72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

