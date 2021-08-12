Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE GIC opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIC shares. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

