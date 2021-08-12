Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Shares Down 13.4%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) shares were down 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 573,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 280,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.

About Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.