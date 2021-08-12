Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ GSMG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 44,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -1.45.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

