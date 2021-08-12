GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GOCO traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,550,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

