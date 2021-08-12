GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

GoHealth stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

