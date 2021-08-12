Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Increased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 11.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after purchasing an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. 6,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $89.43.

