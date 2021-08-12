Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 8,119 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $447,825 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KE opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

