Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,014 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

AAOI opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

