Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 108,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

