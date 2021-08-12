Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $22.38 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

