Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Heritage Insurance worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $209.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

