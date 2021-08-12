Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Daktronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 86.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

