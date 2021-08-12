Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $855,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.37. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

