Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LJAQ. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,518,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LJAQ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

